Russian Air Defences Intercept Ukrainian Drone Over Armavir

Russian air defences destroyed a Ukrainian drone over the city of Armavir on Wednesday, regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on the Telegram messaging app.

Armavir, a city in Russia's southern region of Krasnodar, is notable for hosting a radar station that is a key part of the Russian early warning system against missile attack.

