Russian Air Defences Intercept Ukrainian Drone Over Armavir
Russian air defences successfully intercepted and destroyed a Ukrainian drone over Armavir, a city with a critical radar station in Russia's Krasnodar region. This incident was reported by regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev on the Telegram messaging app.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-05-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 10:14 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian air defences destroyed a Ukrainian drone over the city of Armavir on Wednesday, regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on the Telegram messaging app.
Armavir, a city in Russia's southern region of Krasnodar, is notable for hosting a radar station that is a key part of the Russian early warning system against missile attack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
At least five Russian drones strike Kharkiv, regional governor says
Russian missile attack on Ukraine's Odesa region kills one, injures eight - local official
CREWS Initiative Funds $77M Project to Bolster Early Warning Systems in Poor Nations
Russian Air Defence Thwarts Missile Attack Near Belgorod
Russian S-400 Missile Attack Wounds Seven in Chuhuiv, Ukraine