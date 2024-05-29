Tensions Rise in South China Sea with New Chinese Coast Guard Rules
Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr expressed concern over new rules by China's coast guard, which could lead to the detention of foreigners in the South China Sea. These regulations, based on a 2021 law, allow China's Coast Guard to fire upon foreign vessels, escalating maritime sovereignty disputes.
Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Wednesday new rules outlined by China's coast guard that could result in the detention of foreigners in the South China Sea were an "escalation" and "worrisome".
China, which has maritime sovereignty disputes with the Philippines and other claimant countries in the South China Sea, has issued new rules that would enforce a 2021 law explicitly allowing its Coast Guard to fire upon foreign vessels.
