Urgent Call for Peace: Blinken Discusses Sudan Conflict with General al-Burhan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Sudanese Armed Forces General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to stress the urgency of ending the conflict in Sudan. They discussed facilitating unhindered humanitarian access to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 13:00 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the need to urgently end the conflict in Sudan with Sudanese Armed Forces General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in a call on Tuesday, the State Department said.

The two also discussed ways to "enable unhindered humanitarian access, including cross border and cross line, to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people," it said.

