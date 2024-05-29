Left Menu

Tragic Car Accident Claims Six Lives in Sangli District

Six members of a family, including three children, died, and one woman was injured when their car plunged into a dry canal in Maharashtra’s Sangli district. The accident occurred in the Chinchani area while they were returning from a birthday party. The Tasgaon police have registered an accidental death report.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 15:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Six members of a family, including three kids, were killed and one injured after the car they were travelling in plunged into a dry canal in Maharashtra's Sangli district on Wednesday, an official said. The fatal accident took place in the early hours in the Chinchani area, the police official said.

The victims were returning to Tasgaon in an Alto car after attending a birthday party in the Kavathe-Mahankal area when the vehicle rolled down to the dry bed of a canal, he said.

Rajendra Jagannath Patil (60), Sujata Patil (55), Priyanka Kharade (30), Dhruva (3), Rajivi (2), and one-year-old Kartiki were killed in the accident. Swapnali Bhosale (30), who sustained injuries, was rushed to the hospital, he said, adding that the Tasgaon police have registered an accidental death report (ADR).

