Ranchi Horror: Truck Set Ablaze, One Burned Alive

A person was burned alive after unidentified armed men set fire to a truck in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday night on McCluskieganj-Chama road, about 65 km from here, police added.

Initially, the incident was suspected to be the work of Maoists, said Khalari DSP Ram Narayan Chaudhary. ''It now appears that the crime was carried out by a local gang,'' he told PTI.

According to the DSP, four men had approached the truck and demanded money from the driver. One of them fired two shots from a country-made pistol, causing the driver to flee. The cook, who was with the driver, hid inside the truck, which was then set on fire by the gang, he added. The cook succumbed to burn injuries. ''There were around 150 litres of diesel in the truck, which caused significant damage to the vehicle,'' Chaudhary said.

He added that the driver was being interrogated for further details.

