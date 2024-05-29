French State Opposes Sale of Biogaran by Servier
The French state has instructed drugmaker Servier that it opposes any sale of its generics subsidiary, Biogaran. This entity holds nearly a third of the French market share. Reports last month indicated that Servier had invited potential buyers to submit their offers by mid-June.
The French state has told drugmaker Servier it was against any sale of its generics subsidiary Biogaran, which has a market share of almost a third in France, French Prime Ministers Gabriel Attal told lawmakers on Wednesday.
French media reported last month that Servier had asked potential suitors to file their offers by mid-June.
