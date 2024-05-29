Left Menu

French State Opposes Sale of Biogaran by Servier

The French state has instructed drugmaker Servier that it opposes any sale of its generics subsidiary, Biogaran. This entity holds nearly a third of the French market share. Reports last month indicated that Servier had invited potential buyers to submit their offers by mid-June.

The French state has told drugmaker Servier it was against any sale of its generics subsidiary Biogaran, which has a market share of almost a third in France, French Prime Ministers Gabriel Attal told lawmakers on Wednesday.

French media reported last month that Servier had asked potential suitors to file their offers by mid-June.

