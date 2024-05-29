Tragic Train Suicide in Bikaner: Mystery Surrounds Death of Two Relatives

A man and woman, who were distant relatives, allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a train in Bikaner district, police said on Wednesday.

Harmana Ram (25) and Maya (18), residents of Mansoori village, jumped before the train on Wednesday morning, Station House Officer (SHO) Napasar Jasveer said. He said the reason for their alleged suicide is not known yet. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and investigations are underway, SHO Jasveer said.

