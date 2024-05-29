Left Menu

Tragic Train Suicide in Bikaner: Mystery Surrounds Death of Two Relatives

Harmana Ram, 25, and Maya, 18, distant relatives from Mansoori village, allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in Bikaner district. The reason for their actions is currently unknown, and police have sent their bodies for post-mortem while investigations continue.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-05-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 19:32 IST
Tragic Train Suicide in Bikaner: Mystery Surrounds Death of Two Relatives
  • Country:
  • India

A man and woman, who were distant relatives, allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a train in Bikaner district, police said on Wednesday.

Harmana Ram (25) and Maya (18), residents of Mansoori village, jumped before the train on Wednesday morning, Station House Officer (SHO) Napasar Jasveer said. He said the reason for their alleged suicide is not known yet. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and investigations are underway, SHO Jasveer said.

