2024 National and Provincial Elections in South Africa begin steadily

The 2024 National and Provincial Elections in South Africa began steadily with 93% of voting stations opening on time at 7 am on Wednesday. Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer of the Electoral Commission (IEC), confirmed that all trained IEC staff were present to welcome the first wave of voters at 23,292 voting stations nationwide.

Key Highlights:

Early Turnout: Many stations saw queues forming before opening, indicating strong voter enthusiasm. South Africans were eager to participate in the democratic process, with 26 million eligible voters expected to cast their votes.

Operational Delays: There were some delays in Johannesburg due to late delivery of materials, delayed security escorts, and community protests. Additionally, five voting stations in the Eastern Cape faced delays because of local protests.

Midday Progress: By midday, the election operations reported smooth progress with minimal incidents. The IEC assured that all necessary materials, including over 90 million ballot papers, were adequately supplied.

Queue Patience: Voters were urged to be patient as early morning queues are typically the longest. The IEC instructed that where voter management devices faced issues, voting could proceed using the manual voters’ roll.

Voting in Correctional Facilities: Voting also began in the morning at correctional facilities to allow inmates to participate.

Indelible Ink Security Measure:

The IEC reminded voters not to attempt to remove the indelible ink mark on their thumbs. This ink serves as a security measure to prevent electoral fraud, and tampering with it could result in up to 10 years of imprisonment.

President Ramaphosa Votes:

President Cyril Ramaphosa cast his vote in Chiawelo, Soweto. He highlighted the importance of the day for South African democracy, stating, "This is the day when South Africa decides on the future of our country…who should lead the government of South Africa."

Voter Guidelines:

The IEC reiterated the following guidelines for voters:

Bring a Valid ID: Voters must bring their South African identity document.

Verification and Marking: Each voter will be verified on the voters’ roll and marked with ink on their left thumb.

Receive and Mark Ballots: Voters will receive three ballot papers (national, regional, and provincial). They should make one mark on each ballot.

Validation and Submission: Each ballot paper will be validated with a stamp on the reverse and must be deposited in the ballot box at the voting station.

No Photos: Taking photographs of marked ballot papers is prohibited to protect voter secrecy and prevent coercion.

The IEC thanked early voters for their participation and urged all eligible voters to head to voting stations before they close at 9 pm. The Commission emphasized the importance of this election in shaping the future of South Africa and maintaining the integrity of its democratic process. Voting continues throughout the day with a focus on ensuring every eligible voter has the opportunity to make their voice heard.