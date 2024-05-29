Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Iranian Forces Fire on Pakistani Vehicle in Balochistan

At least four Pakistani citizens were killed and two others injured when Iranian forces opened unprovoked fire on a vehicle in Balochistan's Mashkil Bacha Rai. The incident, which occurred between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, has escalated tensions in the sensitive border region. Diplomatic efforts are underway to address the issue.

At least four Pakistani citizens were killed and two others injured on Wednesday when Iranian forces opened unprovoked firing on a vehicle in a border town of Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, according to authorities.

The incident took place late on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday in Tehsil Mashkil Bacha Rai, a Levies source said.

The source from the provincial paramilitary forces said that authorities were in touch with their Iranian counterparts over the incident, for which no explanation was available as yet.

"So far no reason is known as to why the Iranian forces opened fire on the vehicle from across the border in the town of Mashkil Bacha Rai," he said.

Two other Pakistani citizens were injured in the firing incident, which has again raised tensions in the region, underscoring the need for careful management of border security issues.

The border town is seen as a sensitive location security-wise for Pakistan and Iran.

In January, the two neighbours carried out tit-for-tat air strikes against alleged terrorist hideouts on rival lands.

Iran shocked Pakistan by carrying out airstrikes against alleged militant hideouts in the restive Balochistan province.

Pakistan swiftly responded by using killer drones and rockets to carry out "precision military strikes" against what it called "terrorist hideouts" in Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan province, killing nine people.

However, the two sides acted fast to restrain tempers through diplomatic channels.

