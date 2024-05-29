Left Menu

Putin Approves Rostelecom's Acquisition of Nokia Stake Amid Political Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has authorized a subsidiary of telecom firm Rostelecom to acquire Nokia Solutions and Networks' stake in their joint software venture. This decision comes after Nokia announced its exit from the Russian market in April 2022 following Russia's military actions in Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 21:02 IST
Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday authorised a subsidiary of telecoms firm Rostelecom to buy Nokia Solutions and Networks' stake in a software joint venture between Rostelecom and Nokia, according to a decree.

Finland's Nokia said in April 2022 that it would exit the Russian market after Moscow despatched troops to Ukraine in February 2022.

