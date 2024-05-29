Putin Approves Rostelecom's Acquisition of Nokia Stake Amid Political Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday authorised a subsidiary of telecoms firm Rostelecom to buy Nokia Solutions and Networks' stake in a software joint venture between Rostelecom and Nokia, according to a decree.

Finland's Nokia said in April 2022 that it would exit the Russian market after Moscow despatched troops to Ukraine in February 2022.

