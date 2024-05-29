Blinken Calls for Investigation into Rafah Attack
Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated he could not confirm if U.S.-supplied weapons were utilized by Israel in its recent assault in Rafah. He mentioned that an investigation is required to determine which weapons were used and how they were deployed in the attack.
Reuters | Chisinau | Updated: 29-05-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 21:09 IST
- Country:
- Moldova
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he could not verify whether U.S.-supplied weapons were used by Israel in its latest deadly attack in Rafah.
Blinken told reporters during a visit to Moldova that what weapons were used and how they were used would have to be the object of an investigation into the attack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thai Prime Minister Orders Investigation into Activist's Death in Detention
Slovak minister says investigation shows 'clear political motivation' behind assassination attempt
In touch with relevant authorities on investigation: India on killing of ex-Indian Army officer in Rafah
EU launches trade investigation into Chinese tinplate steel
Sandeshkhali woman's abduction complaint sparks police investigation