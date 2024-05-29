Left Menu

Blinken Calls for Investigation into Rafah Attack

Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated he could not confirm if U.S.-supplied weapons were utilized by Israel in its recent assault in Rafah. He mentioned that an investigation is required to determine which weapons were used and how they were deployed in the attack.

Antony Blinken
  • Country:
  • Moldova

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he could not verify whether U.S.-supplied weapons were used by Israel in its latest deadly attack in Rafah.

Blinken told reporters during a visit to Moldova that what weapons were used and how they were used would have to be the object of an investigation into the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

