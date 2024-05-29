Tragic End: Missing Girl's Body Found After Four-Day Search in Arunachal Pradesh

The body of a 14-year-old girl, who went missing in the Dikrong river in Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare district, was found on Wednesday, officials said.

The girl, identified as Biki Rachal, went missing in the river near Khula Camp on May 26, they said.

After the incident was reported to the authorities, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed a 24-member team for the search operation, they added.

The team recovered the body of the girl near Dahghariya village, about 45 km downstream from the site of the incident, after a search that lasted four days, officials said.

