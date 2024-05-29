Tragic Drowning Incident in Palghar Resort

A seven-year-old girl from Mumbai drowned in a swimming pool of a resort at Rangaon in Palghar district, police said.

The deceased girl, a resident of Bhandup area, visited the resort with her grandmother.

''She enjoyed swimming with 14 others. Later, her grandmother and others went for lunch at around 1 PM, but the girl stayed in the water without knowledge of others.

''When she struggled to stay afloat, she raised an alarm, following which she was pulled out of water and rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead,'' the official said.

He said the girl managed to stay in the water as coaches and trainers had gone for lunch.

Notably, this is the second such incident in Rangaon area of Vasai. In the previous incident, police registered an FIR under section 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the resort management.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)