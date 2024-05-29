Latur Police Seize Crores Worth of Spurious Gutkha
Police in Latur confiscated spurious gutkha and manufacturing materials valued at approximately Rs 3 crore from a godown. The items seized included betel nuts, tobacco powder, mixers, and a truck. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and an investigation is ongoing.
PTI | Latur | Updated: 29-05-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 22:33 IST
Police seized spurious gutkha and manufacturing materials with an estimated value of Rs 3 crore from a godown in Latur, an official said on Wednesday.
The seized materials include betel nuts, tobacco powder, mixers, and a truck, collectively worth Rs 3,05,73,400, a release stated. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and investigation is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
