Latur Police Seize Crores Worth of Spurious Gutkha

Police seized spurious gutkha and manufacturing materials with an estimated value of Rs 3 crore from a godown in Latur, an official said on Wednesday.

The seized materials include betel nuts, tobacco powder, mixers, and a truck, collectively worth Rs 3,05,73,400, a release stated. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and investigation is underway.

