Left Menu

Five Arrested for Gruesome Attack in Jaisalmer

Five individuals were arrested for attacking and mutilating Aban Khan over old enmity in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The victim is receiving treatment in Jodhpur. Authorities identified the assailants, who intercepted and assaulted Khan near Sanawda village on Monday. Police recorded Khan's statement on Tuesday, which led to the arrests on Wednesday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-05-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 23:22 IST
Five Arrested for Gruesome Attack in Jaisalmer
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Five people were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly thrashing and chopping off the nose of a man over old enmity in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan, police said.

The victim, Aban Khan, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jodhpur.

Superintendent of Police, Jaisalmer, Sudheer Chaudhary said the accused intercepted Aban Khan near Sanawda village under the Sankda police station area on Monday and thrashed him over old enmity. They also chopped off his nose with a sharp-edged weapon.

Aban Khan's statement was recorded on Tuesday. Based on his statement, the accused -- Hayat Khan, Hatiz Khan, Inayat Khan, Dilbar Khan and Pathan Khan -- were arrested on Wednesday, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States
4
Starlink Back Online After Major Outage

Starlink Back Online After Major Outage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Disaster-Proofing Our Future: Leveraging HAPS and Sustainable Energy for Disaster Response

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024