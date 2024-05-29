Five Arrested for Gruesome Attack in Jaisalmer
Five individuals were arrested for attacking and mutilating Aban Khan over old enmity in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The victim is receiving treatment in Jodhpur. Authorities identified the assailants, who intercepted and assaulted Khan near Sanawda village on Monday. Police recorded Khan's statement on Tuesday, which led to the arrests on Wednesday.
- Country:
- India
Five people were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly thrashing and chopping off the nose of a man over old enmity in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan, police said.
The victim, Aban Khan, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jodhpur.
Superintendent of Police, Jaisalmer, Sudheer Chaudhary said the accused intercepted Aban Khan near Sanawda village under the Sankda police station area on Monday and thrashed him over old enmity. They also chopped off his nose with a sharp-edged weapon.
Aban Khan's statement was recorded on Tuesday. Based on his statement, the accused -- Hayat Khan, Hatiz Khan, Inayat Khan, Dilbar Khan and Pathan Khan -- were arrested on Wednesday, the SP said.
