Debunking the Myths: No Tunnels on Egypt-Gaza Border
Reports from Israeli media regarding the presence of tunnels on the Egypt-Gaza border have been denied by a high-level source according to Al-Qahera News TV. The source also mentioned that there are ongoing Israeli efforts to spread misinformation about the situation in Rafah, southern Gaza.
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 30-05-2024 00:03 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 00:03 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
A "high-level" source said there is "no truth" in Israeli media reports about the existence of tunnels on the Egyptian borders with Gaza, the Egyptian state-affiliated Al-Qahera News TV said on Wednesday.
The channel also quoted the source as saying there "are continued Israeli attempts to export lies around the on-ground situation of its forces in Rafah" in southern Gaza.
