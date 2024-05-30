Left Menu

Debunking the Myths: No Tunnels on Egypt-Gaza Border

Reports from Israeli media regarding the presence of tunnels on the Egypt-Gaza border have been denied by a high-level source according to Al-Qahera News TV. The source also mentioned that there are ongoing Israeli efforts to spread misinformation about the situation in Rafah, southern Gaza.

A "high-level" source said there is "no truth" in Israeli media reports about the existence of tunnels on the Egyptian borders with Gaza, the Egyptian state-affiliated Al-Qahera News TV said on Wednesday.

The channel also quoted the source as saying there "are continued Israeli attempts to export lies around the on-ground situation of its forces in Rafah" in southern Gaza.

