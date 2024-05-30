South Korea and UAE Forge Stronger Economic Ties
A newly signed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between South Korea and the United Arab Emirates aims to reinforce supply chains and boost direct investment flows. The agreement, finalized at a summit in Seoul, will sharply cut import duties and foster stronger business and investment connections between the two countries.
