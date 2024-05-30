Prospects of Peace: China’s Role in the Ukraine-Russia Conflict
China is considering organizing a peace conference involving Russia and Ukraine to help resolve the Ukrainian crisis, as reported by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. This initiative aligns with Beijing's ongoing efforts to mediate the conflict.
China could arrange a peace conference in which Russia and Ukraine would participate, the RIA news agency cited Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Thursday.
Lavrov said such a move would continue Beijing's effort to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
