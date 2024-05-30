Left Menu

Prospects of Peace: China’s Role in the Ukraine-Russia Conflict

China is considering organizing a peace conference involving Russia and Ukraine to help resolve the Ukrainian crisis, as reported by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. This initiative aligns with Beijing's ongoing efforts to mediate the conflict.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2024 08:19 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 08:19 IST
Prospects of Peace: China’s Role in the Ukraine-Russia Conflict

China could arrange a peace conference in which Russia and Ukraine would participate, the RIA news agency cited Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Thursday.

Lavrov said such a move would continue Beijing's effort to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
3
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Disaster-Proofing Our Future: Leveraging HAPS and Sustainable Energy for Disaster Response

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024