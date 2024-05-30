Budget 2024: Prudent, Fiscally Responsible, and People-Centered, PM Luxon Says

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon heralds Budget 2024 as a testament to the government's commitment to fulfilling promises, heralding a prudent and fiscally responsible approach that prioritizes savings reinvested in frontline services and meaningful tax reductions to support hardworking Kiwis.

"This budget represents a careful balancing act, ensuring that every taxpayer dollar is utilized efficiently to deliver tangible benefits for New Zealanders," asserts Mr. Luxon. "Through rigorous scrutiny of public sector spending, we've identified billions in savings, enabling us to provide meaningful tax relief while bolstering essential services like healthcare, education, and law enforcement."

Addressing the financial strain faced by many Kiwis, Mr. Luxon emphasizes the significance of delivering on tax relief promises. Fully funded from savings and other revenue measures, the tax package in Budget 2024 alleviates the burden on hardworking individuals and families without contributing to debt or inflation. Notably, the average income household stands to gain up to $102 per fortnight, supplemented by FamilyBoost childcare payments of up to $150 for eligible families.

Furthermore, Budget 2024 allocates substantial funding increases for the health system and targeted investments in crucial frontline services, underscoring the government's commitment to enhancing essential public services.

Mr. Luxon reiterates his administration's dedication to results-oriented governance, shifting the focus from mere expenditure to impactful outcomes for Kiwis. By redirecting resources from low-value spending to priority areas such as healthcare, education, and law enforcement, the government reaffirms its steadfast commitment to frontline service delivery.

The Prime Minister emphasizes that Budget 2024 is a pivotal step in the government's broader economic recovery plan, recognizing that a strong economy is essential to address the cost-of-living crisis, raise incomes, and sustain vital public services. Part of this plan involves restoring fiscal discipline, with identified savings putting the government on track for a surplus in 2027/28.

Mr. Luxon expresses pride in Budget 2024's alignment with the commitments made to New Zealanders, highlighting the government's success in delivering on promises by prioritizing savings, investing in frontline services, and providing much-needed tax relief.

As the government charts a course towards economic renewal and prosperity, Budget 2024 stands as a testament to its unwavering dedication to the well-being and prosperity of all New Zealanders.