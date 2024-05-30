Left Menu

Tragic Mystery: Bodies of Three Children Recovered from Jharkhand Pond

Three children, aged between eight and nine, were found dead in a pond in Jharkhand's Bokaro district. They went missing while playing near their homes. Their bodies were discovered the next day, and police suspect they drowned while playing in the pond. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

PTI | Bokaro | Updated: 30-05-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 14:10 IST
Bodies of three children, aged between eight and nine years, were recovered from a pond in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Thursday, police said. The three children from Sadmakala panchayat, around 120 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, went missing while playing on Wednesday afternoon. The family members told police that the children were playing in front of their houses around 2 pm. ''After some time, when we started searching for the children, all three of them were found missing,'' they told police. Peterwar police station in-charge Krishna Kumar Kushwaha said that the family members informed police about missing children on Wednesday night. ''Their bodies were recovered from a pond on Thursday... The bodies were sent for postmortem,'' Kushwaha said. Police suspect that the three children went to take a bath in the pond while playing.

