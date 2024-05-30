Left Menu

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Seeks Regular Bail in Money Laundering Case

A Delhi court issued a notice to the ED regarding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea for regular bail in a money laundering case tied to an excise scam. The court also asked the ED to respond to his request for interim bail based on medical grounds if the regular bail is denied.

A Delhi court on Thursday issued notice to the ED on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking regular bail in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja also directed the central probe agency to file its response to Kejriwal's plea by Saturday.

The judge also sought the ED's response on another plea of Kejriwal seeking interim bail for a week on medical grounds in case the regular bail plea is not allowed.

Kejriwal is currently on interim bail, granted by the Supreme Court, in the case till June 1.

