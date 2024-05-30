Imran Khan Alleges Election Robbery and Human Rights Violations
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan claims the February national election was stolen from his party and describes it as the 'biggest robbery on public mandate.' Khan, speaking via video link from jail to the Supreme Court, highlighted human rights violations against him and his party. Despite winning the most seats, his opponent formed a government with allied parties' support.
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday the February national election was stolen from his party, terming it the "biggest robbery on public mandate."
There were "gross human rights" violations against him and his party was being "victimised", said Khan, who spoke in the Supreme Court via video link from jail, adding he was in solitary confinement in Adyala jail in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. Candidates backed by Khan's party won the most seats in the February's election but fell short of a majority, and his opponent Shehbaz Sharif was able to form a government with the help of allied parties.
Khan was allowed by the top court to appear and plead petitions he had filed against amendments in the country's anti-graft laws. He has been speaking to a select group of reporters who are allowed to cover his trials that are being conducted inside the jail. These proceedings are not open to the public.
