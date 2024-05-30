Left Menu

Tragedy at Children's Hospital: Delhi Police Arrest Doctors

The Delhi Police have added juvenile justice law sections to the FIR regarding the fire at Baby Care New Born Child Hospital in Vivek Vihar, which killed six newborns. Doctors Dr. Naveen Khichi and Dr. Akash were arrested and sent to judicial custody after their three-day police custody.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 15:57 IST
The Delhi Police has added sections of the juvenile justice law to the FIR registered in connection with the fire at a children's hospital in Vivek Vihar that killed six newborns, police said on Thursday.

The fire broke out at the Baby Care New Born Child Hospital on Saturday night. Its owner Dr Naveen Khichi and Dr Akash, who was on duty at the time of the incident, were arrested on the basis of the FIR, according to police. They said sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act have been added to the FIR.

Following their arrest, the doctors were in three-day police custody, which ended Thursday. They have been sent to judicial custody following their interrogation.

