Tragic Hospital Fire: Owner and Doctor Sent to Judicial Custody

A metropolitan court here on Thursday sent to 14 days judicial custody the owner and on-duty doctor of the private hospital where a blaze on May 25 killed seven newborns and injured five.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand sent Dr Naveen Khichi, the hospital's owner and Dr Aaksh, who was on duty at the time of the fire late last Saturday, to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the doctor has filed a bail plea which will be heard on June 3.

A massive fire broke out on Saturday night at Baby Care New Born Child Hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar that was allegedly operating illegally with an ''expired'' licence and without any clearance from the fire department.

A case has been registered at Vivek Vihar police station under IPC sections 336 (act endangering life and personal safety of others), 304A (causing death by negligence), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

The two were arrested on Sunday and were remanded in police custody on May 27.

