Trio Nabbed for Jewel Heist in Palghar, Stolen Valuables Recovered
Three individuals, including a man from Karnataka, were arrested for stealing items worth over Rs 15 lakh from a jewellery shop in Palghar, Maharashtra. They were caught based on various leads, and part of the stolen goods along with an SUV were recovered. The investigation also uncovered another crime linked to one of the accused.
- Country:
- India
Three persons, including a man from Karnataka, have been arrested for stealing valuables worth over Rs 15 lakh from a jewellery shop in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Thursday. On the intervening night of May 15 and May 16, some people broke into the shop in the Nalasopara area and took away jewellery and cash valued at Rs 15.27 crore. Senior inspector Pramod Badakh of Crime Unit - III in Virar said they worked on various leads to track down the alleged thieves.
The trio, identified as Mohammad Shahid Alladin Khan (44), Shamshuddin Doha Rais Qureshi (33) and 49-year-old Shankar Manju Gouda, a resident of Chikmagalur district in Karnataka, were arrested on Wednesday, he said.
Police have seized an SUV used in the crime and part of the stolen jewellery.
The investigation has also helped police detect another crime registered at Honnali police station in Karnataka's Davangare district, he said.
Gouda is named in many house-breaking cases, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
