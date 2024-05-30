Sanctions on CAR Entity Tied to Russia's Wagner Group
The United States imposed sanctions on a Central African Republic entity linked to Russia's Wagner mercenary group on Thursday. Washington has accused Wagner of promoting malign activities in the African country. Details regarding these sanctions were posted on the Treasury Department's website.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-05-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 19:47 IST
Washington has previously accused Wagner of advancing what it described as Russia's "malign activities" in the African country.
