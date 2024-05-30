Left Menu

Britain Criticises Guilty Verdicts in Hong Kong Subversion Trial

On Thursday, Britain criticised the guilty verdicts in a Hong Kong subversion trial involving 14 pro-democracy activists. The UK's Minister for the Indo-Pacific, Anne Marie Trevelyan, urged Hong Kong authorities to end prosecutions under the National Security Law and release those charged, warning that the verdict tarnishes Hong Kong's international reputation.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-05-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 20:10 IST
Britain Criticises Guilty Verdicts in Hong Kong Subversion Trial
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain on Thursday criticised verdicts in a Hong Kong subversion trial in which fourteen pro-democracy activists were found guilty. "Today's verdict will only further tarnish Hong Kong's international reputation. It sends a message that Hong Kongers can no longer safely and meaningfully participate in peaceful political debate," Britain's Minister for the Indo-Pacific Anne Marie Trevelyan said in a statement.

"We call on the Hong Kong authorities to end National Security Law prosecutions and release all individuals charged under it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakthrough

Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakth...

 Global
2
Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

 Singapore
3
Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

 Global
4
Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024