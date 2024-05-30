Britain Criticises Guilty Verdicts in Hong Kong Subversion Trial
On Thursday, Britain criticised the guilty verdicts in a Hong Kong subversion trial involving 14 pro-democracy activists. The UK's Minister for the Indo-Pacific, Anne Marie Trevelyan, urged Hong Kong authorities to end prosecutions under the National Security Law and release those charged, warning that the verdict tarnishes Hong Kong's international reputation.
Britain on Thursday criticised verdicts in a Hong Kong subversion trial in which fourteen pro-democracy activists were found guilty. "Today's verdict will only further tarnish Hong Kong's international reputation. It sends a message that Hong Kongers can no longer safely and meaningfully participate in peaceful political debate," Britain's Minister for the Indo-Pacific Anne Marie Trevelyan said in a statement.
"We call on the Hong Kong authorities to end National Security Law prosecutions and release all individuals charged under it."
