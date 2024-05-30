Left Menu

Sri Lankan Nationals Arrested in India: Drugs, Not Terrorism

The Sri Lankan government clarified that its nationals arrested in India for suspected ISIS links are drug addicts, not religious extremists. Sri Lankan authorities are investigating them further and have arrested more associates. The four were arrested by Gujarat's Anti-Terrorist Squad and are believed to have been facilitated by Osmand Gerrard.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 30-05-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 20:49 IST
Sri Lankan Nationals Arrested in India: Drugs, Not Terrorism
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan government on Thursday said that four of its nationals arrested in India last week by the authorities in Gujarat for links with the Islamic State terror group have no record of being ''religious extremists'' but drug addicts.

Speaking to reporters in the Eastern town of Ampara, Secretary of Defence Kamal Ginaratne said that the Sri Lankan authorities were also asked to check on the background of those arrested in India and accordingly after a probe it has been found that they are into drugs.

"We are currently investigating them. We have found them to be severely addicted to drugs. They are not religious extremists," Gunaratne said responding to a question.

He said that the Sri Lankan authorities have arrested more of their associates but it won't be right to reveal any more details on them as the investigation is going on.

The police arrested two more suspects from the northwestern regions on May 29 while one suspect was already in their custody.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad arrested four Sri Lankans with links to ISIS at the airport in Ahmedabad. The four men had taken an Indigo flight out of Colombo to Chennai on May 19.

Sri Lankan security forces suspect that a 46-year-old man - identified as Osmand Gerrard - acted as their handler and facilitated their movement from Lanka to India.

The police have also noticed a cash reward for information on the suspected handler of the four arrested by the Indian authorities.

Gunaratne said the defence establishment won't leave room for any attacks like the 2019 Easter Sunday attack carried out by a local jihadi group which killed over 270 people including Indians.

The 2019 attack came despite advance warming to Sri Lankan defence officials from Indian intelligence services, a probe commission appointed in the aftermath of the attack was told.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakthrough

Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakth...

 Global
2
Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

 Singapore
3
Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

 Global
4
Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024