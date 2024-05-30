Left Menu

Bombay HC Directs Removal of Non-Compliant Hoardings in NAINA

The Bombay High Court has disposed of petitions challenging notices issued by CIDCO for the removal of non-compliant hoardings in Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area. The petitioners, who promised to remove the hoardings, argued that existing size norms are outdated and should be revised.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 21:22 IST
Bombay HC Directs Removal of Non-Compliant Hoardings in NAINA
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Thursday disposed of pleas challenging notices issued by the state agency CIDCO after the owners of hoardings in Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) that did not comply with the norms promised to remove them. The HC was hearing petitions by Devangi Outdoor Advertising and Harmesh Dilip Tanna, proprietor of Gargee Graphics challenging notices issued by the City and Industrial Development Corporation to remove their hoardings.

The notices were issued on May 22, in the aftermath of the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident that claimed 17 lives.

A division bench of justices Somasekhar Sundaresan and N R Borkar noted that the Sanctioned Development Control and Promotion Regulations for Interim Development Plan of NAINA contains a comprehensive framework governing the display of advertising signs.

But these rules and regulations were never heeded, observed the HC, while also holding that it was not possible, as a matter of law, to provide any further protection to the petitioners' hoardings.

Since many of these hoardings had been installed years ago and faced no action, the HC asked the petitioners' counsels whether they would take them down on their own. The petitioners submitted that given four weeks, they would demolish non-compliant hoardings. The petitioners also submitted that the norms regarding the size of hoardings were outdated, and should be revised.

The HC said they could approach CIDCO over the issue.

''The representation on revisiting the permitted size of the hoardings, if filed by the petitioners, shall also be expeditiously considered by CIDCO,'' the court said while disposing of the petitions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakthrough

Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakth...

 Global
2
Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

 Singapore
3
Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

 Global
4
Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024