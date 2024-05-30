Left Menu

Saurabh Garg Appointed Secretary of Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation

Senior IAS officer Saurabh Garg has been appointed as the Secretary of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, effective until his superannuation on July 31, 2024, with a possibility of extension on contract basis. He will also serve as Secretary to the National Statistical Commission.

  • Country:
  • India

The government on Thursday appointed senior IAS officer Saurabh Garg as Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

An order issued by the Ministry of Personnel said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Garg, a 1991-batch Odisha cadre IAS officer, currently serving as Secretary, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Garg will hold the new post till his superannuation on July 31, 2024 and on contract basis for a period of one year thereafter or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the order stated.

His continuation in the government service on contract basis will be on usual terms and conditions applicable to retired government officers.

The officer will also discharge the functions of secretary to the National Statistical Commission, the personnel ministry order said.

