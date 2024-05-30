Court Rejects Discharge Plea of Doctors in Dr Payal Tadvi's Case

A court here has rejected discharge applications filed by the three women doctors accused of abetting the suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi in 2019.

It also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on each of them, directing that the amount be given to Tadvi's mother, Abeda Tadvi.

The order was passed by special judge for SC/ST cases S M Tapkire on Wednesday.

The three doctors serving at B Y L Nair Hospital here were arrested after their 26-year-old junior colleague, Payal Tadvi, allegedly hanged herself in her hostel room in March 2019. The accused are currently out on bail.

Tadvi's family had alleged that the accused ragged on her and also hurled casteist abuse as she belonged to a Scheduled Tribe.

