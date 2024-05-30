Left Menu

Court Rejects Discharge Plea of Doctors in Dr Payal Tadvi's Case

A Mumbai court has dismissed the discharge applications of three doctors accused of abetting the suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi in 2019. Each doctor has been fined Rs 25,000, to be given to Tadvi's mother. The doctors, accused of ragging and caste-based abuse, are currently out on bail.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 23:30 IST
Court Rejects Discharge Plea of Doctors in Dr Payal Tadvi's Case
  • Country:
  • India

A court here has rejected discharge applications filed by the three women doctors accused of abetting the suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi in 2019.

It also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on each of them, directing that the amount be given to Tadvi's mother, Abeda Tadvi.

The order was passed by special judge for SC/ST cases S M Tapkire on Wednesday.

The three doctors serving at B Y L Nair Hospital here were arrested after their 26-year-old junior colleague, Payal Tadvi, allegedly hanged herself in her hostel room in March 2019. The accused are currently out on bail.

Tadvi's family had alleged that the accused ragged on her and also hurled casteist abuse as she belonged to a Scheduled Tribe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakthrough

Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakth...

 Global
2
Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

 Singapore
3
Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

 Global
4
Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024