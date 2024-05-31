Resolution of Worker Rights Issues at Minera Tizapa Mine

The United States on Thursday said worker rights' issues it had identified at Industrias Penoles' Minera Tizapa mine had been resolved by the company and the Mexican authorities, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

"Activating the Rapid Response Mechanism at the Minera Tizapa mine not only allowed eleven unlawfully dismissed workers to get their jobs back, but also ensured that they returned to a changed environment free from employer interference and discrimination," said U.S. trade chief Katherine Tai.

