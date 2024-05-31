Six Injured in Minneapolis Active-Shooter Incident

Two Minneapolis police officers and four civilians were injured on Thursday in what officials are calling an active-shooter situation, law enforcement said.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to "an active shooting situation" and are "there to help expedite the firearms investigation piece of it", said Ashlee Sherrill, a spokeswoman for the local field division.

Minneapolis police said in a Facebook post the incident was in the Whittier neighbourhood of south Minneapolis. The post called it a "fluid situation" and urged residents to avoid the area.

Spokespersons for the police department and mayor's office didn't immediately return messages seeking additional information.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)