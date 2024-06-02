Left Menu

16-Year Fugitive for Sarpanch Murder Arrested in J&K

Mir Hussain, wanted for the 2008 murder of sarpanch Bashir Ahmad, was arrested in Kishtwar, J&K. Police apprehended Hussain based on specific information. He had remained underground for 16 years. Charges under the Ranbir Penal Code and Arms Act are filed, and he will face trial.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-06-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 19:38 IST
16-Year Fugitive for Sarpanch Murder Arrested in J&K
Mir Hussain
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Mir Hussain, wanted for the 2008 murder of sarpanch Bashir Ahmad, was apprehended in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Sunday.

Mir Hussain, a resident of Keshwan, had been evading arrest for 16 years until a special police team, acting on specific intelligence, managed to detain him, according to a police spokesperson.

The fugitive, who had gone underground after the brutal incident, faces charges under the Ranbir Penal Code and the Arms Act and will soon be presented in court for trial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024