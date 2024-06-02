16-Year Fugitive for Sarpanch Murder Arrested in J&K

In a significant breakthrough, Mir Hussain, wanted for the 2008 murder of sarpanch Bashir Ahmad, was apprehended in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Sunday.

Mir Hussain, a resident of Keshwan, had been evading arrest for 16 years until a special police team, acting on specific intelligence, managed to detain him, according to a police spokesperson.

The fugitive, who had gone underground after the brutal incident, faces charges under the Ranbir Penal Code and the Arms Act and will soon be presented in court for trial.

