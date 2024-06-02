Left Menu

Fifth Person Arrested in Plot to Attack Salman Khan

A man linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar gangs was arrested in Haryana by Navi Mumbai police for plotting to attack actor Salman Khan. This arrest raises the total number of people detained in the case to five. The investigation has been ongoing since last year.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-06-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 20:09 IST
Salman Khan
A fifth suspect has been apprehended in connection with a conspiracy to attack Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Authorities in Navi Mumbai, in collaboration with Haryana police, arrested Deepak Hawasingh Gogalia, allegedly a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar gangs.

The arrest follows the detention of four individuals last year, sparked by intelligence gathered by Panvel police about a plot to harm the actor. The case involves extensive surveillance, including infiltrating gang-related social media groups, police said.

Gogalia was reportedly responsible for arranging accommodation and logistical support for the other suspects. He was ordered on Sunday to be transferred back to Navi Mumbai for further questioning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

