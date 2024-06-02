Fifth Person Arrested in Plot to Attack Salman Khan

A fifth suspect has been apprehended in connection with a conspiracy to attack Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Authorities in Navi Mumbai, in collaboration with Haryana police, arrested Deepak Hawasingh Gogalia, allegedly a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar gangs.

The arrest follows the detention of four individuals last year, sparked by intelligence gathered by Panvel police about a plot to harm the actor. The case involves extensive surveillance, including infiltrating gang-related social media groups, police said.

Gogalia was reportedly responsible for arranging accommodation and logistical support for the other suspects. He was ordered on Sunday to be transferred back to Navi Mumbai for further questioning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)