Maldives Bans Israeli Passports Amid Gaza Conflict

The Maldivian government has decided to amend its laws to prohibit Israeli passport holders from entering the Indian Ocean archipelago, in response to widespread public anger over the recent Israeli attacks on Gaza.

This significant decision was revealed by Home Minister Ali Ihusan during an emergency press briefing at the President's Office, according to news portal Sun.mv.

"The cabinet decided today to make the legal amendments necessary to ban entry into the Maldives on Israeli passports as soon as possible," Ihusan stated. A special committee of ministers has been established to expedite the legislative process.

Annually, the Maldives attracts over one million tourists, including about 15,000 from Israel. In addition to the travel ban, the Maldivian cabinet has resolved to appoint a special presidential envoy to determine areas where Palestine needs assistance and to organize fundraising events to aid Palestinians through the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

While the cabinet has decided to ban Israeli passports, the policy's implementation will necessitate legal reforms.

The current Gaza conflict erupted on October 7, following an attack by Hamas on Israel, resulting in over 800 deaths and 240 hostages taken, according to Israeli officials. In retaliation, Israel has launched a major counter-offensive against the Palestinian militant group that has governed Gaza since 2007, with reports of more than 36,000 casualties, including women and children, from the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza.

