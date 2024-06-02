Left Menu

Agnipath Scheme: Revolutionizing India's Military Youth

The Agnipath scheme, as highlighted by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, aims to maintain a youthful profile in India’s armed forces. At an event in INS Chilka, the CDS emphasized the scheme's role in nation-building and urged recruits to focus on technological proficiency.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 22:37 IST
The implementation of the 'Agnipath' scheme has marked a significant reform aimed at maintaining a youthful profile within India's armed forces, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan declared.

Speaking at a recent event held at INS Chilka, a premier Indian Navy training facility in Odisha, Gen Chauhan extolled the initiative for its role in nation-building by producing skilled, disciplined, and motivated youth.

Gen Chauhan encouraged the Agniveers to prioritize their training to achieve technological proficiency as future sea warriors. During his visit, he lauded the Navy for its high training standards and the development of the next generation of naval personnel.

The 'Agnipath' scheme, introduced in June 2022, facilitates the short-term induction of youths between 17-and-a-half and 21 years of age for four years, with a provision to retain 25% for an additional 15 years.

