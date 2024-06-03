Four Israeli Hostages Confirmed Dead in Hamas Captivity
The Israeli military has confirmed that four hostages abducted by Hamas on October 7 have died in captivity. Identified as Haim Perry, Yoram Metzger, Amiram Cooper, and Nadav Popplewell, their bodies are currently held by the Islamist group. Military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari assured that Israel's security would be upheld in any Gaza truce and hostage release deal.
The Israeli military said on Monday that four more of the Israeli hostages abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7 have died in captivity and their bodies are being held by the Islamist group.
The military identified the four men as Haim Perry, Yoram Metzger, Amiram Cooper, and Nadav Popplewell, all of whom were filmed alive in hostage videos posted by Hamas.
Military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the military would be able to ensure Israel's security in any Gaza truce and hostage release deal decided on by the government.
