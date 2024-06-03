Left Menu

Four Israeli Hostages Confirmed Dead in Hamas Captivity

The Israeli military has confirmed that four hostages abducted by Hamas on October 7 have died in captivity. Identified as Haim Perry, Yoram Metzger, Amiram Cooper, and Nadav Popplewell, their bodies are currently held by the Islamist group. Military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari assured that Israel's security would be upheld in any Gaza truce and hostage release deal.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-06-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 23:33 IST
Four Israeli Hostages Confirmed Dead in Hamas Captivity
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli military said on Monday that four more of the Israeli hostages abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7 have died in captivity and their bodies are being held by the Islamist group.

The military identified the four men as Haim Perry, Yoram Metzger, Amiram Cooper, and Nadav Popplewell, all of whom were filmed alive in hostage videos posted by Hamas.

Military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the military would be able to ensure Israel's security in any Gaza truce and hostage release deal decided on by the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Telemedicine and Beyond: Transforming Public Healthcare in Peru with Digital Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024