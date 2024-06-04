Empowering Democracy: UN Trains South Sudan Stakeholders for Upcoming Elections

In a significant step towards reinforcing democracy, the United Nations has been instrumental in supporting South Sudan as it gears up for elections in December. The UN’s Integrated Electoral Assistance Team (IEAT) recently conducted a three-day workshop in Western Bahr El Ghazal, focusing on electoral administration and management. This initiative is part of a broader effort to ensure that South Sudan’s electoral process is transparent, inclusive, and credible.

The training brought together 25 individuals from various sectors, including state institutions, civil society, and the media. Participants were enlightened on the legalities of elections, gender inclusivity, disability rights, and the importance of equal access during electoral processes. The sessions were interactive, with group discussions that emphasized voter education and civic engagement.

A notable participant, Makuac Wek Makuac, a youth representative, expressed his newfound clarity on electoral procedures and the importance of civic education for peaceful elections. Similarly, Shidihan Siddig from the Justice and Peace Commission highlighted the critical role of women, who make up over half of South Sudan’s population, in the voting process.

Peter Morkobi Gabriel, the state human rights advisor, underscored the workshop’s role in ensuring that civic and political rights are upheld for all citizens, including those with disabilities, women, and the elderly. The training concluded with a collective resolve among participants to ensure an inclusive election, despite previous delays in meeting the benchmarks of the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

The success of the training has prompted calls for its extension to other key actors, including uniformed personnel, to foster a respectful and secure environment for civil and political activities. The UN’s commitment to South Sudan’s democratic transition is a testament to the global community’s support for the nation’s pursuit of self-determination and governance. 4of5