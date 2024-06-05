KZN Provides Humanitarian Aid Following Devastating Floods

The KwaZulu-Natal government is on the ground providing humanitarian assistance to families displaced by the devastating floods that followed heavy rains battering parts of the province on Monday night.

Impact of Heavy Rains

The heavy rains, accompanied by strong winds, wreaked havoc in various parts of the province, affecting five districts: eThekwini Metro, Ilembe, King Cetshwayo, Umzinyathi, Amajuba, and Umkhanyakude District Municipalities. Preliminary reports indicate that at least 11 people have died, including seven from uThongathi in the north of Durban and four in Nquthu, Eshowe, and KwaHlabisa. Additionally, over 55 people suffered minor to moderate injuries and are receiving medical treatment in hospitals.

Dozens of people have been left homeless after their homes were destroyed by the heavy winds. Three temporary shelters have been established where affected families are receiving humanitarian aid.

Government Response

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has expressed heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. Dube-Ncube led a government delegation to various areas in eThekwini Metro on Tuesday to assess the damage and ensure a coordinated rapid response from the government.

“The provincial government’s priority is to ensure that displaced families receive immediate humanitarian relief and to fast-track the restoration of services,” Dube-Ncube stated. “We have rallied all government departments to ensure an all-hands-on-deck approach as we consolidate our rebuilding and recovery plan of action. Our aim is to support affected families to rebuild their lives.”

Assessments are ongoing to determine the extent of the damage and the funding required for repairs. Dube-Ncube urged municipalities to profile all affected individuals to ensure they receive the necessary government support.

Immediate Humanitarian Aid

Disaster management teams are conducting assessments and coordinating humanitarian efforts for affected families. Non-governmental organizations, including the Red Cross, Al-Imdaad Foundation, Gift of the Givers, and IPSS Medical Rescue, are collaborating with the government to provide hot meals, mattresses, blankets, food parcels, and other forms of assistance.

Most Affected Areasu

Thongathi is currently classified as the most affected area, with hundreds of houses severely damaged. Other severely affected areas include Umgababa, Eshowe, Utrecht, Osizweni, and KwaHlabisa. Public infrastructure, including schools, roads, community halls, and healthcare facilities, has also been impacted.

Infrastructure RepairsPremier Dube-Ncube reported that repairs to damaged transformers and powerlines, which left many areas in the eThekwini Metro without power, have begun. Power has been restored in some areas, and work continues to ensure full restoration by the end of the week. Overhead electricity infrastructure, including poles, transformers, and lines, has been severely impacted.

The heavy rain also caused higher levels of turbidity in raw water abstracted from the uThongathi water works, leading to a temporary shutdown. The water works are now operating optimally, and water supply is being gradually restored.

Call for Caution

“Residents are urged to continue to heed weather warnings whenever they are issued to minimize the impact and loss of lives,” Dube-Ncube advised.

The KwaZulu-Natal government remains committed to providing continuous support and aid to those affected by the floods, working diligently to restore normalcy and rebuild the affected communities.