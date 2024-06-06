Hunter Biden's Gun Trial: Dramatic Testimonies Amid Presidential Campaign

In a high-profile gun trial, Hunter Biden's ex-wife and former girlfriend testified Wednesday, alleging his ongoing substance abuse problems. The court grew silent as Kathleen Buhle recounted discovering a crack pipe, revealing the toll on their 20-year marriage.

The trial, happening amid the 2024 presidential election, illustrates Hunter Biden's struggles and the impact on President Biden, deeply concerned about his son's health. Prosecutors presented evidence to show Hunter's drug use when purchasing a firearm in 2018.

With charges including lying on a firearm application, Hunter Biden could face up to 25 years if convicted. This trial, closely following Donald Trump's felony convictions, underlines the legal battles shadowing the presidential campaign.

