Greek Bulk Carrier Targeted by Yemen's Houthis in the Red Sea

British security firm Ambrey said in a statement on Thursday a Greek-owned bulk carrier was allegedly targeted by Yemen's Houthis while underway northbound in the Red Sea.

Her transmissions stopped 118NM east of Massawa, Eritrea. At the time, she was underway from Mormugao, India, with her destination as Suez, Egypt, the statement said. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)