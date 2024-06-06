Left Menu

Greek Bulk Carrier Targeted by Yemen's Houthis in the Red Sea

British security firm Ambrey reported that Yemen's Houthis allegedly targeted a Greek-owned bulk carrier in the Red Sea. The carrier's transmissions ceased 118NM east of Massawa, Eritrea, while it was en route from Mormugao, India, to Suez, Egypt. This incident raises concerns over maritime security in the region.

British security firm Ambrey said in a statement on Thursday a Greek-owned bulk carrier was allegedly targeted by Yemen's Houthis while underway northbound in the Red Sea.

Her transmissions stopped 118NM east of Massawa, Eritrea. At the time, she was underway from Mormugao, India, with her destination as Suez, Egypt, the statement said. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba Editing by Chris Reese)

