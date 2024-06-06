Gunman Attacks U.S. Embassy in Beirut: Soldier Capture Ends Shootout

A gunman who attacked the U.S. embassy near Beirut was shot and captured by Lebanese soldiers following a Wednesday morning shootout, the military and embassy officials have confirmed. An embassy security guard sustained injuries during the exchange.

The incident occurred amid ongoing tensions in Lebanon, marked by prolonged conflict between Hezbollah militants and Israeli forces, which has resulted in displacement along the border. Reports indicate a gunfight involving at least one attacker lasted nearly 30 minutes. Joe Abdo, an employee at a nearby gas station, recounted hearing 'around 15 to 20 rounds of gunfire' before authorities intervened.

While the gunman's motive is yet to be established, photos published by Lebanese media suggest he wore a black vest emblazoned with 'Islamic State' insignia. Officials identified the suspect as a Syrian resident of Majdal Anjar, near the Syrian border. Further investigations revealed no evidence of an extremist cell, though relatives and alleged associates were detained. The suspect is currently receiving medical treatment in Beirut.

