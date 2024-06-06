Left Menu

Israeli-Forces Raid in Jenin: Escalating West Bank Conflict

Israeli forces killed three Palestinians and wounded 13 in a raid on Jenin. The Palestinian Health Ministry reported multiple casualties, including people shot and one run over. Prime Minister Netanyahu addressed the security challenges faced by Israel. Violence in the region has surged since the Gaza war started last October.

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 22:26 IST
Israeli-Forces Raid in Jenin: Escalating West Bank Conflict
AI Generated Representative Image

Israeli forces killed three Palestinians and wounded at least 13 others in a raid on the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry and medics said. The Palestine Red Crescent Society said it was treating at least six people who were shot, four who sustained shrapnel wounds and one person who was run over by a military jeep. It said its teams were fired at while recovering some of the dead.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to questions on the raid. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking at the end of a security assessment on the West Bank on Thursday, said that while Israel was facing "complicated international pressure" it was determined to change the security reality in the area.

"Israel is engaged in a difficult battle on many fronts. We are fighting in the south, we are fighting in the north, we are also fighting in Judea and Samaria," he said, using the biblical name for the West Bank. The West Bank is among territories Israel seized in a 1967 Middle East war. The Palestinians want it to be the core of their future independent state and say the expansion of Israeli settlements in the area are an obstacle to achieving that goal.

Since the start of the Gaza war last October, the West Bank, where Palestinians living under Israeli military rule exercise limited self governance, has turned into a secondary front. But violence there was already surging, with the United Nations reporting a record-high number of Palestinians killed in 2023 amid increased military raids and settler attacks.

According to the U.N., more than 500 Palestinians and 12 Israelis have been killed in the West Bank since Oct. 7. A video shared on social media, which Reuters could not immediately verify, seemed to show a helicopter firing at Jenin's refugee camp, a densely populated urban area.

Residents of both the camp and the city reported hearing gunshots. Jenin camp has been a focal point of raids by the Israeli military, which says it carries out such operations to arrest suspects and prevent attacks on Israelis. In a raid in May, the military conducted an air strike on the camp, a rarity in the West Bank.

Some Palestinian groups say they engage in armed struggle to resist Israel's decades-long military occupation. According to the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA, some 23,600 residents of the camp were registered as refugees - people who were expelled or fled their homes during the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation, or their descendants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024