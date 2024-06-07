Noida Police Rescue 15 Children from Child Labour in Massive Campaign
Fifteen children involved in child labour were rescued in Noida in a campaign led by the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) with NGOs. The rescued children will be provided free education to ensure a better future. Laws against child labour in India and UP were highlighted.
In a significant crack down on child labour, the Noida Police rescued fifteen children from eateries, furniture shops, and hotels in a focused campaign on Thursday.
The rescue operation, directed by the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) and supported by NGOs Sahyog (Care For You) and Young India, took place across various sectors including Sector 49, Baraula, and Sector 76 in Noida.
Authorities assured families that proper education would be provided to the rescued children, emphasizing the vital need to avoid child labour.
