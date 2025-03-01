Telangana's Young India Police School: A New Dawn for Uniformed Personnel Children

The Telangana government announced the establishment of the Young India Police School in Manchirevula, RR district, aimed mainly at the children of police and uniformed personnel who face educational challenges due to demanding work schedules.

Serving the children of these personnel, the school will reserve 50% of its seats, while the remaining will be available to the public. Diverse fee structures are planned for categories ranging from home guards to IPS officers, ensuring affordability.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated the admissions process by unveiling the school's brochure and launching its website. A dedicated team, led by CV Anand, has been instrumental in the development, securing necessary permissions and finalizing recruitment. The school is set for an official opening on March 31, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)