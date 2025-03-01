Left Menu

Telangana's Young India Police School: A New Dawn for Uniformed Personnel Children

The Telangana government plans to launch the Young India Police School in Manchirevula, RR district, primarily for children of police and uniformed personnel. With an affordable fee structure, the school reserves 50% of seats for these families. Admissions open following the release of the brochure and website.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 23:58 IST
Telangana's Young India Police School: A New Dawn for Uniformed Personnel Children
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Telangana government announced the establishment of the Young India Police School in Manchirevula, RR district, aimed mainly at the children of police and uniformed personnel who face educational challenges due to demanding work schedules.

Serving the children of these personnel, the school will reserve 50% of its seats, while the remaining will be available to the public. Diverse fee structures are planned for categories ranging from home guards to IPS officers, ensuring affordability.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated the admissions process by unveiling the school's brochure and launching its website. A dedicated team, led by CV Anand, has been instrumental in the development, securing necessary permissions and finalizing recruitment. The school is set for an official opening on March 31, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

