French National's Russian Arrest: Diplomacy in the Balance
French President Macron clarified that the arrested French national in Russia works for a Swiss NGO and not for the French state. Russian investigators suspect the person of gathering information on Russian military activities, posing diplomatic challenges between the nations.
French President Emmanuel Macron said on French TV on Thursday that a French national arrested in Russia works for a Swiss NGO and does not work for the French state.
Russian investigators said on Thursday they had detained a French citizen on suspicion of gathering information about the activities of the Russian military.
