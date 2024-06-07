Left Menu

French National's Russian Arrest: Diplomacy in the Balance

French President Macron clarified that the arrested French national in Russia works for a Swiss NGO and not for the French state. Russian investigators suspect the person of gathering information on Russian military activities, posing diplomatic challenges between the nations.

Updated: 07-06-2024 00:13 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 00:13 IST
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron said on French TV on Thursday that a French national arrested in Russia works for a Swiss NGO and does not work for the French state.

Russian investigators said on Thursday they had detained a French citizen on suspicion of gathering information about the activities of the Russian military.

