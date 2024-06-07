Left Menu

Geert Wilders' PVV Party Surges in European Parliament Elections

Dutch nationalist Geert Wilders' anti-immigration party, PVV, made significant gains in the European Parliament elections, according to a NOS exit poll. The party, which won the national election last year but had no seats in the previous EU election, is projected to secure around seven seats, just behind the Labour/Green Left combination.

Dutch nationalist Geert Wilders' anti-immigration party on Thursday was projected to have made large gains in the Netherlands' election for the European Parliament, an exit poll published by broadcaster NOS showed.

Wilders' PVV party, which won the national election last year but secured no seat at the previous EU election, was predicted to have won seven seats, one less than the Labour/Green Left combination.

The exit poll has an error margin of roughly one seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

