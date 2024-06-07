Left Menu

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Highlights Development Despite Challenges in LDF's Term

Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, released a progress report showcasing the state's development under LDF rule over the past year, despite significant challenges such as floods, pandemics, and financial issues. Vijayan highlighted increased state revenue, timely welfare pensions, and efforts to address issues stemming from the model code of conduct.

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presented a comprehensive progress report detailing the state's advancements over the last year under the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. The report comes in the wake of the electoral setback in the Lok Sabha polls.

Vijayan emphasized that despite facing multiple adversities—including natural disasters like floods and Nipah outbreaks, alongside the Covid-19 pandemic—the state has seen robust development across various sectors. He credited efficient governance for these achievements.

Highlighting financial measures, Vijayan noted a significant uptick in the state's revenue through effective tax collection. However, he pointed out the challenges posed by the model code of conduct (MCC) during elections, which hindered routine administrative functions and pre-monsoon preparations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

