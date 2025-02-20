Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Bold Crime Crackdown: A Five-Year Progress Report

Since the Yogi Adityanath government came into power in 2017, Uttar Pradesh has seen over 220 criminals killed and 8,022 injured during operations against criminal elements. Efforts to combat crime, cyber threats, and improve forensic and prison infrastructure mark significant strides toward enhancing law and order in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 14:54 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Since the Yogi Adityanath administration took office in 2017, Uttar Pradesh has launched a rigorous campaign against criminal elements, resulting in the deaths of over 220 criminals and injuries to 8,022 others during state-wide operations. This was disclosed by Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna during the state budget presentation.

The government faced a challenging legacy of rampant crime and mafia activity upon taking office. Implementing a zero-tolerance policy, the administration has pursued and secured convictions in 73 cases against 68 identified mafia criminals. As a result of these efforts, 31 mafias received life or rigorous imprisonment, while two were sentenced to death.

Additional strides have been made against crimes involving women and minors, cybercrime, and enhancing the state's forensic and prison infrastructures. Notably, over 27,000 cases against women and minors have been addressed, while Uttar Pradesh leads nationally in mobile number blocks to prevent cybercrime. Video conferencing in 74 jails and new forensic labs also highlight progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

